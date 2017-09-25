OSCE PA vows to make every effort to solve Karabakh conflict peacefully

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

OSCE PA will do everything possible for peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Kristian Vigenin, OSCE PA special representative for South Caucasus, said.

He made the remarks Sept. 25 at a meeting with IDPs in the Masazir settlement, Absheron District, Azerbaijan.

Vigenin got acquainted with the living conditions of the IDPs and talked with them.

The IDPs expressed concern that their motherlands have been under the Armenian occupation for more than 25 years.

Kristian Vigenin is visiting Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia on Sept. 24-30.

During his visit to Azerbaijan, Vigenin is scheduled to hold meetings in the Foreign Ministry, the Parliament and other structures.

Influence of long-lasting conflicts on people’s lives in South Caucasus will be discussed during the visits.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.