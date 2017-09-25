Shares of Turkish gas distribution company to be sold

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Torunlar Gida San. Tic. A.S. will sell a part of the shares of the Turkish gas distribution company Baskent Dogalgaz Dagitim A.S. (Ankara), the company said in a message Sept. 25.

The gas distribution company was fully privatized by Torunlar Gida San. Tic. A.S. in 2013. Cost of the contract was $1.162 billion.

According to the message, 28.75 percent of shares of Baskent Dogalgaz Dagitim A.S. will be sold. Cost of the shares is estimated at 201 million Turkish liras.

It should be noted that Baskent Dogalgaz Dagitim A.S. has 1.7 million customers.

