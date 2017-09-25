Iranian, Russian leaders discuss trilateral talks with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have exchanged views regarding an “imminent” trilateral meeting between Russia, Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic in Tehran.

The discussion took place over phone, Hamid Aboutalebi, deputy chief of staff of the Iranian president for political affairs, wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The official declined to provide the exact date of the upcoming meeting.

The presidents of Iran and Russia also discussed the latest regional developments during the phone conversation, Aboutalebi added.

The sides stressed on the need for serious fight against terrorism. Putin and Rouhani also called for protecting unity in Iraq as well as stability in the region, the presidential aide suggested.