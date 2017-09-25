Russia, Turkey mull Erbil referendum

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the referendum in Iraq’s Kurdish autonomous region during a phone talk, the Turkish media reported Sept. 25.

According to the reports, Erdogan and Putin expressed their support for Iraq’s integrity.

Today, the Kurdish autonomous region of Iraq is holding an independence referendum.

Meanwhile, the Turkish media reported that Turkey unilaterally closed the Habur checkpoint in the province of Shirnak on the border with the Kurdish autonomous region of Iraq.

Earlier, Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, threatened with war, if the central government in Baghdad hinders the holding of referendum.

