Kazakh Energy Ministry responds to Air Astana’s fuel shortage warning

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25



Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry has commented on a statement made by Air Astana which warned of a risk of fuel shortage due to suspension of operations at the Shymkent Oil Refinery.

“There have been statements by Air Astana that the Shymkent Refinery will be overhauled. We believe Air Astana, before making such statements, could consult with us, especially since we have a direct contract,” said the Energy Ministry, Kazinform reports.

The airline warned of a possible termination of regular flights in Kazakhstan.

“We always discuss any problematic issue with them [Air Astana],” said Kazakhstan’s Vice-Minister of Energy Asset Magauov at a press conference.

He said no overhaul that will affect the plant’s operations is expected.

According to him, in spring, all equipments were modernized at the plant after the overhaul and meet the requirements of ecological classes K4 and K5.

A diesel fuel hydro-treating unit will be modernized at the Shymkent Refinery, said Magauov, adding this will not affect the production of kerosene and gasoline.