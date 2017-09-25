MEPs to raise issue related to Azerbaijanis held hostage by Armenia

2017-09-25 16:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Committee for Protection of the Rights of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev taken hostage by Armenia’s armed forces when the two were visiting their native places and graves of relatives in Azerbaijan’s occupied Kalbajar district, held a press conference in Baku Sept. 25, Trend’s correspondent reported from the event.

The press conference provided information about the work carried out to free Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, including the speech of Kurdoglu Asgarov, the son of Dilgam Asgarov, at the OSCE Human Dimension Implementation Meeting in Warsaw held September 11-22, 2017.

Kurdoglu Asgarov noted that the issue of liberation of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev was raised at the OSCE meeting in Warsaw.

“We had with us the Russian ID of my father,” Kurdoglu Asgarov said. “We asked Russian MPs why no measures were being taken regarding Dilgam Asgarov as a citizen of Russia. At the OSCE meeting, we provided information about conditions of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev’s illegal detention by Armenians, and we were able to draw the attention of the meeting’s participants to this issue.”

MEPs noted that they will raise this issue in their countries as well, Kurdoglu Asgarov added.

“We managed to attract the attention of the MEPs, we met each of them individually and provided them with detailed information,” he said. “The MEPs promised to keep this issue in the center of attention.”

During an operation in July 2014 in Shaplar village of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district occupied by Armenia, the Armenian special forces killed an Azerbaijani, Hasan Hasanov, and took hostage two other Azerbaijanis, Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov.

A "criminal case" was initiated against them. Afterwards, a "court" sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment and Guliyev to 22 years in prison.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.