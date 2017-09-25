Russian, Kazakh presidents mull bilateral relations

2017-09-25 17:09 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev have discussed bilateral relations during a telephone conversation, said the official website of the Kazakh president.

The conversation took place on Russia’s initiative.

During the conversation, the two presidents discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

The Russian president congratulated the Kazakh president on the successful holding of the 6th high-level International Meeting on Syria in Astana September 14-15.

Putin also informed Nazarbayev about Russia’s efforts to resolve the conflict in Syria.

In addition, the two presidents discussed the schedule of forthcoming meetings, including the preparations for the meetings of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) and the CIS Council of Heads of State.

The presidents of the two countries agreed to continue regular dialogue on the whole range of issues of bilateral cooperation.