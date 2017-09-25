TAP 57% complete, says Azerbaijan’s SOCAR

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe is 57 percent complete, said the message from Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

Reportedly, representatives of AzTAP GbmH company, controlled and operated by SOCAR Midstream Operations Limited took part in the TAP Board of Directors’ meeting.

“They also visited Greek Western Macedonia, where the pipeline’s construction is underway and reviewed the construction and welding process in Pella region,” said the message.

Currently, TAP project is 52.8 percent complete in Greece, while in total, 57 percent of the project has been implemented, according to the message.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

