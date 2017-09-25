Ilham Aliyev watching Azerbaijan-Germany volleyball match

2017-09-25 18:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is watching a volleyball match between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Germany in Baku.

The Azerbaijani team ranks first with six points, while Germany ranks third with four points in Group A.

The 2017 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship is co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Georgia. Sixteen best teams of Europe, divided into 4 groups, are participating in the competition.

Teams of Azerbaijan, Germany, Poland and Hungary are competing in the Group A, teams of Georgia, Italy, Belarus and Croatia – in the Group B, teams of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and Bulgaria – in the Group C, and teams of Serbia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Belgium – in the Group D.

The tournament will last 10 days and its winner will be known on October 1.

The games are held in Azerbaijan’s Baku (National Gymnastics Arena, Group A and Group C), Goygol (Olympic Sports Complex, Group D) and in Georgia’s Tbilisi (Sports Palace, Group B).