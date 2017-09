Earthquake strikes Kazakhstan

An earthquake hit 247 km south-west from Kazakhstan's Almaty 07.51 am on September 26, Kazinform reported.

The epicenter of the quake was located on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Energy class of the earthquake 8.7. The shocks measured 4.0. on the MV scale.