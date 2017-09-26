Turkmenistan to hold int’l golf tournament

2017-09-26 09:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov gave specific instructions the capital administration to hold an international golf tournament, the Turkmenistan TV channel reported Sept. 26.

The event will be timed to the festive event on the occasion of opening of a golf course in Ashgabat.

It was reported in April that Jack Nicklaus, head of Nicklaus Design, during his meeting with President Berdimuhamedov confirmed his readiness to provide all possible support to the development of golf in Turkmenistan.

He also informed the Turkmen head about the progress of the golf course project in Ashgabat, which will have conditions meeting global standards for holding golf competitions.