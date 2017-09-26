Turkmen head makes personnel changes in regions

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed several decrees on Sept. 25.

Under a presidential decree, Babajan Allanazarov has been appointed as hakim (governor) of Murgab Etrap (district) of Mary province; Amanbili Atanazarova – as deputy head of Altyn asyr district of the Ahal province; Kerim Kichiev – as deputy head of Serakhs district of the Ahal province; Surai Jepbarova – as deputy head Atamyrat district of the Lebap province; Jemile Muhammedova – as deputy head of Turkmenkala district of Mary province.