Iran’s steel output increases

2017-09-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Over 1.75 million tons of crude steel was produced in Iran in August 2017, the World Steel Association said in its latest monthly report.

The figure indicates an increase by 15.1 percent compared to the same month of 2016 (1.52 million tons).

The country’s steel output reached 13.447 million tons in the first eight months of 2017, 15.7 percent more year-on-year.

Iran was the world’s 14th biggest producer of steel in the eight-month period. The country also ranked second in the region after Turkey with 24.74 million tons of output.

According to the World Steel Association, 1.122 billion tons of global crude steel production accounted for 67 countries in the first eight months of 2017.

China was the biggest crude steel producer in the world in the first eight months of 2017 with about 566.405 million tons of production, followed by Japan (69.928 million tons), India (66.459 million tons), the US (54.703 million tons), Russia (46.525 million tons), South Korea (47.012 million tons) and Germany (29.366 million tons).

The Islamic Republic’s steel output throughout 2016 hit 17.895 million tons. The country’s steel output in 2015 stood at 16.11 million tons. Iran produced 16.331 million tons of crude steel in 2014.

The country’s crude steel production reached 15.421 million tons in 2013, which was 6.6 percent more than in the preceding year.