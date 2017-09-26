US OSCE MG co-chair looking forward to visiting region

2017-09-26 10:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer is looking forward to visiting the region with his fellow co-chairs in the coming weeks.

Regarding the visit program, Schofer told Trend that “we have no further details at this time.”

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) intend to travel to the region at the beginning of October.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn