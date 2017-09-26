Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to auction short-term notes

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

An auction for placement of short-term notes worth 200 million manats of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 27, the BSE said Sept. 26.

Some two million notes at a par value of 100 manats each and maturity period of 28 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date of the notes is October 25, 2017.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

Under new requirements, each bank can submit maximum two applications – one competitive and one noncompetitive.