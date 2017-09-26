Appathurai: NATO highly appreciates co-op with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

NATO and Azerbaijan have a trustworthy partnership, said James Appathurai, NATO secretary general’s special representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

He made the remarks addressing an event, titled “Presentation of the Third Stage of Jeyranchol Project: Prospects for Projects of the Trust Fund to be implemented in Azerbaijan in the future” in Baku Sept. 26.

Appathurai noted that Azerbaijan supports the peacekeeping activities carried out as part of the NATO mission in Afghanistan and other regions.

Both Azerbaijan and NATO benefit from this cooperation, he said adding that NATO highly appreciates the cooperation with Azerbaijan.