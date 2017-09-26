Azerbaijan – one of leaders of CIS microcredit market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan ranks second in the microcredit market among the CIS countries with a specific weight of 24 percent ($337.6 million), says a report of Kazakhstan’s Finprom company.

According to the report, which is based on data of the international organization Microfinance Information Exchange, Kazakhstan is the leader in this sector with 33 percent ($464.3 million).

Tajikistan ranks third, where the total amount of micro loans is $191 million (13.6 percent of the total volume in the CIS).

Volume of micro loans in the CIS *(on non-bank credit institutions):

Country Loan portfolio (million USD) Number of active borrowers Azerbaijan 337.6 274,800 Armenia 162 116,100 Kazakhstan 464.3 254,500 Kyrgystan 98 156 Moldova 30 19,300 Russia 86.3 36 Tajikistan 191 232,400 Uzbekistan 37.1 700 Ukraine 0.7 700

* Excluding data for Turkmenistan

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan ranks first for the number of customers of non-bank credit organizations – 274,800 entities. Azerbaijan is followed by Kazakhstan (254,500 entities) and Tajikistan (232,400 entities).

Kazakhstan’s microfinance organization KMF is the biggest organization in the CIS for the number of active borrowers in 183,300 entities.

Big non-bank credit organizations in the CIS in terms of the number of active borrowers (2016):