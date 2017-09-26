President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Angela Merkel

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to you on the victory of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union alliance, which you lead, in the parliamentary elections,” said President Aliyev in his congratulatory letter.

“This victory is the expression of the German society’s support for the policy you conduct and demonstration of trust and confidence in you personally,” noted the president.

“I hope that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen and expand friendship and political, economic and humanitarian relations and successfully maintain mutually beneficial bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany,” said President Aliyev.

“I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Germany,” added the head of state.