Azerbaijan prevents Armenian provocation at int'l tourism exhibition

2017-09-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

Trend:

During the Tourism EXPO Japan 2017 exhibition, held in Japan on September 14-21, the Armenian side, resorting to another provocation, tried to place on its stand materials promoting the illegal regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend Sept. 26.

Thanks to the timely intervention of the Azerbaijani embassy in Japan, it was possible to prevent the possibility of turning an international tourist exhibition into a platform for political propaganda, Hajiyev said.

He added that there was a stand of Azerbaijan at the exhibition, during which the Japanese public was informed about the tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.