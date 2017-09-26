Cekuta: US committed to Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement

2017-09-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The United States is committed to the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told reporters in Baku Sept. 26.

He noted that OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are expected to visit the region soon.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs try to help in solving the conflict by organizing a meeting between the conflict parties, added the diplomat.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.