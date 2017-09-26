OPEC oil basket’s price goes up

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

OPEC oil basket’s price stood at $55.62 per barrel on Sept. 25, $0.78 less than on Sept. 22, the cartel told Trend Sept. 26.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Global oil prices are increasing on Sept. 26 as traders are concerned about possible cessation of oil transit from Iraq’s Kurdistan after an independence referendum there.

The price for December futures of the North Sea Brent oil mix increased by 3.22 percent to $58.69 per barrel, while the price for November futures of WTI oil increased by 2.65 percent to $52 per barrel Sept. 26.