Azerbaijan to produce tractors in Turkey (PHOTO)

2017-09-26 14:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association and the Belarusian Minsk Tractor Works (MTW) OJSC signed a strategic agreement on cooperation that opens possibilities for the Azerbaijani enterprise to create production in Turkey, a source in the production association told Trend Sept. 26.

The agreement signed for the purpose of effective cooperation in the field of assembly and sales of products of the MTW OJSC, in particular, involves expansion of the brand’s presence and increase of sales through the establishment of a joint representative office in Turkey for further promotion of tractors in the market.

The agreement was signed by Fedor Domotenko, director general of Minsk Tractor Works (MTW) OJSC, and Kamran Nazarov, executive director of the Ganja Automobile Plant.

Following the signing of the agreement, Chairman of Supervisory Council of Ganja Automobile Plant Khanlar Fatiyev noted that today, the expansion of export of goods from Azerbaijan is one of the main directions for the development of the country’s economy, as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated.

The launch of production in Turkey creates an opportunity for the export of Azerbaijani products to foreign markets.

Fedor Domotenko noted that Azerbaijan will be producing Belarusian tractors in Turkey.

“New equipment will be supplied from Azerbaijan,” Domotenko said.

“The signed agreement also envisages delivery of another 460 tractor repair kits named “Belarus” for the further sale of the assembled tractors to agricultural producers of Azerbaijan,” the source noted.