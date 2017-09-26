Ilham Aliyev receives president of Montenegro’s Supreme Court (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by President of the Supreme Court of Montenegro Vesna Medenica.

The head of state recalled his recent meeting with Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic in New York, and also emphasized his successful visit to Montenegro.

President Aliyev hailed good political relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro, pointing out successful development of economic ties, including bilateral cooperation in the field of investment making.

The head of state underlined the importance of expanding bilateral relations in other areas, and expressed his hope that the visit of President of the Supreme Court of Montenegro Vesna Medenica to Azerbaijan will contribute to the expansion of cooperation between the law enforcement authorities of Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

President of the Supreme Court of Montenegro Vesna Medenica noted that members of the Montenegrin delegation were deeply impressed by great development processes in Azerbaijan.

Saying that Montenegro is following Azerbaijan’s economic accomplishments with great interest, Vesna Medenica underlined that all this was achieved thanks to the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who has rich experience.

Hailing mutually beneficial cooperation between the supreme courts of the two countries, Vesna Medenica noted that fruitful discussions on prospects for bilateral cooperation were held during her visit to Azerbaijan.