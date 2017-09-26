Azerbaijan, Italy look to expand military cooperation

2017-09-26 14:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

Trend:

Italy supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, newly appointed Azerbaijani Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari said.

Massari made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov in Baku Sept. 26, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

Congratulating the ambassador on the beginning of diplomatic activity in the country, the minister wished him success in expanding military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy.

Expressing satisfaction with the beginning of his activity in Azerbaijan, the diplomat stressed that he would make every effort to develop the Azerbaijan-Italy relations, as well as military cooperation.

Stressing that Italy supports the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the norms and principles of international law, Massari stressed that Italy supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

During the meeting, the military-political situation in the region, the ways of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed.

Moreover, the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries and within the NATO programs were also considered.

Hasanov and Massari also exchanged views on regional security issues at the meeting.