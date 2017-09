Russia, Turkmenistan mull bilateral relations

2017-09-26 18:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov discussed over phone a number of issues related to development of the Russia-Turkmenistan relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The sides reviewed the calendar of meetings to be held at the high and highest levels.

Their phone conversation was held on the initiative of the Turkmen side.