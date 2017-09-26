Azer Turk Bank offers loan without insurance

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

Trend:

State-owned Azer Turk Bank offers its clients the consumer loan without insurance in order to meet their financial needs.

The clients of the bank can get up to 15,000 manat for 36 months, after verifying their income.

Annual interest rate for loan in manat is 26-29 percent, and in dollars – 15-18 percent. For more information about the loan, please, visit: http://en.azerturkbank.az/loans/consumer/info/

Besides the consumer loans, the bank’s product line includes corporate loans for salary cardholders, loans without guarantor for purchases at Madame Coco and Decoria stores, loans secured by deposit, mortgage loans and credit lines opened through payment cards.

