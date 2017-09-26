Uzbekistan-Russia trade may hit $5B

2017-09-26 19:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Tashkent has hosted the 2nd Uzbek-Russian Business Forum, titled “New Cooperation Horizons”, with participation of business circles of the two countries, Uzdaily reported.

Russian delegation was led by Vladimir Padalko, vice-president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia.

The delegation included representatives of 40 companies from 18 regions of Russia.

“Russia and Uzbekistan are moving along a single trajectory to improve the economic model of development,” said Padalko at a plenary session. “Our forum is designed to support the producers in their intention to cooperate with one another and create joint competitive production in domestic and foreign markets.”

Padalko noted that the development of relations with Uzbekistan positively affects the socio-economic situation in many regions of Russia.

Sahib Saifnazarov, deputy minister of foreign trade of Uzbekistan, noted that the trade between Uzbekistan and Russia this year may reach $5 billion.

Trade turnover between the countries amounted to $4.2 billion in 2016.

Saifnazarov said the Uzbek companies are ready to expand supply of automotive, fruit and vegetable, textile as well as leather and shoe products, building materials to Russia.

He noted that oil and oil products, metal products and mechanical engineering products are the main import items of Uzbekistan.

During the forum, Russian and Uzbek chambers of commerce and industry also signed an agreement on cooperation in international commercial arbitration and mediation.

The sides also signed a roadmap for implementation of provisions of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Russian-Uzbek and the Uzbek-Russian business councils for 2018-2019.