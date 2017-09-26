Uzbekistan, UK mull international and regional problems

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Uzbek officials exchanged views on current international and regional problems with Simon McDonald, permanent undersecretary and head of the Diplomatic Service at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message Sept. 26.

The sides reviewed the current Uzbekistan-UK relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

Large-scale reforms underway in Uzbekistan open up new opportunities for enhancing cooperation between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest.

An Uzbek government delegation’s upcoming visit to the UK was mulled as well during the meeting.