Turkmenistan says condemns terrorism in all its forms

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen government condemns terrorism in all its forms, Aksoltan Atayeva, permanent representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations, said.

Atayeva made the remarks during general political discussions at the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Sept. 26.

“Turkmen government recognizes that the prevention of terrorism is one of the most important components of ensuring national, regional and global security,” the message said. “In this regard, Turkmenistan welcomes the establishment of the new UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.”

According to the message, implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals is one of the key areas of Turkmenistan's strategic cooperation with the UN.

Turkmenistan also confirmed its readiness to seek new approaches and ways to overcome the challenges facing humanity, as well as firm commitment to the cooperation with the UN.