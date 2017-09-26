Durov “surprised” after Iran brings charges on Telegram

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Pavel Durov, founder of the Telegram messaging app, has showed surprise over reports on Iran’s decision to make charges against the popular messaging app.

He wrote on Twitter replying to a journalist question on his reaction to the decision by Iranian officials.

Tehran prosecutor, Abbas Jafari-Dlatabadi, earlier accused Telegram of providing services to terrorist groups such as the “Islamic State” (IS/ISIL/ISIS) and contributing to groups involved in organized crimes and human trafficking.