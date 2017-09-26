2 new unique tankers to be built for Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

Baku Shipyard LLC hosted a ceremony of cutting first steel sheet for two tankers, which will be built for Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, the company said in a message Sept. 26.

Representatives of both sides took part in the ceremony of cutting the first steel sheet for tankers, which are being built under the contract signed between the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC and the Baku Shipyard LLC.

At the ceremony, it was noted that new tankers will be unique, and that the shipbuilding industry in Azerbaijan is rapidly developing and large-scale projects are being implemented at the Baku Shipyard LLC.

It was stressed that these tankers, which have six tanks, will be able to simultaneously ship two types of cargo, including gasoline, crude oil and oil products. The new tankers are rare vessels that will be able to transport the biggest possible cargo volume with little displacement tonnage. While maintaining other technical characteristics of the tankers, their lifting capacity will be increased to 8,000 tons.

The project of the vessel was developed by the Odessa Marine Engineering Bureau. Director of the bureau Gennadiy Egorov calls the vessels “tankers of the Caspian Sea.” He said that the tankers open up great economic prospects.

The construction work will be fully carried out at the Baku Shipyard LLC. Imamverdi Hasanov, deputy director of the Baku Shipyard LLC, noted that all necessary resources are available for this. Both vessels will have equipment of famous brands, and this will make efficient the use of the watercraft.

It is envisaged that the length of the tankers will be 141 meters, width - 16.9 meters, deadweight – 8,009/5,580 tons, respectively, and speed - 10 knots.

The tankers are scheduled to be commissioned in 2019.