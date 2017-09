Saudi Arabia allows women to drive

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced that women will be allowed to drive for the first time in the kingdom, state media reported.

In a statement released on state television, it was announced that Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud had issued a decree allowing women to get driving licenses.

However, the order will be implemented by June 2018, according to the statement.