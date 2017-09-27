Turkmenistan drafting state budget for 2018

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Members of the Turkmen parliament together with relevant ministries and authorities are working on the draft for Turkmenistan’s state budget for 2018, said the parliament’s chairman Akja Nurberdiyewa.

She made the remarks at a meeting of the government, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported Sept. 27.

Nurberdiyewa noted that state development programs, economic and financial indicators of all sectors of the national economy, as well as the situation on world markets will be taken into account during the preparation of the country’s main financial document for the next year.

While drafting the country’s state budget, the situation of local budgets was analyzed taking into account the specifics of development of the regions, and the results of analysis of financial and economic indicators of institutions and companies for 2016 and the forecasted results for 2017 were taken into account.