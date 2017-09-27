Turkey, Azerbaijan to sign deal on preferential trade

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Azerbaijan will sign an agreement on preferential trade, the Turkish media quoted the country’s Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci as saying Sept. 27.

The minister noted that the development of trade relations with Azerbaijan is one of the most important priorities for Turkey.

Turkey pays special attention to the development of relations with Azerbaijan, said Zeybekci.

Meanwhile, the minister didn’t specify the exact date of signing the agreement.

Turkey is the biggest trade partner of Azerbaijan. According to State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $1.83 billion dollars (with a specific weight of 14.65 percent of total foreign trade) in eight months of 2017. Meanwhile, the export of Azerbaijani goods totaled $1.026 billion (14.2 percent of the country’s total exports).