Farewell ceremony with Lotfi Zadeh to be held on Sept. 29

2017-09-27 12:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The farewell ceremony with the prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh will be held at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) on September 29, ANAS Vice-President Isa Habibbayli told Trend Sept. 27.

The ceremony will be attended by political and public figures, scientists.

Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of “fuzzy logic”, passed away on September 6, at the age of 96.