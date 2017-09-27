Azerbaijan sees 23% increase in tourist inflow

2017-09-27 12:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan increased by 23.1 percent in eight months of 2017 as compared to the same period of 2016, said the country’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev.

He made the remarks at a briefing dedicated to the World Tourism Day in Baku Sept. 27.

Garayev noted that the number of foreigners visiting Azerbaijan rose by 11.7 percent in 2016 as compared to 2015.

In January-August 2017, 1.818 million people visited Azerbaijan, he added.

The minister went on to say that more than 860,000 people were accommodated in hotels in the period.