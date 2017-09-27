Statistics on outgoing tourists from Azerbaijan made public

2017-09-27 12:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

More than four million of tourists from Azerbaijan traveled abroad during the first eight months of 2017, said the country’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev.

He made the remarks at a briefing dedicated to the World Tourism Day in Baku Sept. 27.

The minister noted that almost 1.295 million people visited the regions of the country in the mentioned period.

He further said that tourists spent 730.938 million manats in Azerbaijan that is 2 percent more than in the same period of 2016.

“Azerbaijani citizens, who visited foreign countries, spent 600 million Azerbaijani manats. Tourism industry is already making a significant contribution to the state budget of the country,” added Garayev.