Sixth day of Women’s European Volleyball Championship kicks off

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Shahin Kazimzade – Trend:

The sixth day of the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship kicked off Sept. 27.

The following matches will be held today:

- Poland vs. Turkey

- Bulgaria vs. Germany

- Italy vs. the Netherlands

- Serbia vs. Belarus

The tournament winner will be known on Oct. 1.

The games are held in Azerbaijan’s Baku (National Gymnastics Arena, Group A and Group C), Goygol (Olympic Sports Complex, Group D) and in Georgia’s Tbilisi (Sports Palace, Group B).