Sixth day of Women’s European Volleyball Championship kicks off

2017-09-27
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
By Shahin Kazimzade – Trend:
The sixth day of the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship kicked off Sept. 27.
The following matches will be held today:
- Poland vs. Turkey
- Bulgaria vs. Germany
- Italy vs. the Netherlands
- Serbia vs. Belarus
The tournament winner will be known on Oct. 1.
The games are held in Azerbaijan’s Baku (National Gymnastics Arena, Group A and Group C), Goygol (Olympic Sports Complex, Group D) and in Georgia’s Tbilisi (Sports Palace, Group B).