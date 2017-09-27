Minister reveals dates of 2nd Baku Shopping Festival

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The 2nd Baku Shopping Festival will be held on Oct. 15-Nov. 15, Abulfas Garayev, Azerbaijan’s minister of culture and tourism, said at a briefing in Baku, dedicated to World Tourism Day.

The minister said that discounts will be made at shopping centers during the 2nd Baku Shopping Festival.

He added that 700,000 manats ($411,892 as of Sept. 27) were spent to hold the 1st Baku Shopping Festival.

The Baku Shopping Festival started April 10 and lasted until May 10. The festival was held with organizational support of the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.