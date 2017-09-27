Azercell opens office with new concept (PHOTO)

2017-09-27 14:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Azercell has launched its next store distinguished with its exclusive comfort and innovative design. As a company which has always excelled for its novelties in customer services and focused on customer satisfaction, Azercell has launched its Sahil Franchise office with a new concept at Bul-Bul Avenue (near Sahil metro station) on September, 26. The office with the total area of 110m2 has been designed in a new Nordic concept and provided with advanced equipment and facilities.

Company CEO Vahid Mursaliyev stated in the opening ceremony that this store is an example of healthy business relations between Azercell and its long-term partner NLT, which is based on mutual trust and professional business conduct. He noted that the office was designed in line with the new concept of Azercell and will be managed by NLT to provide high-level service for customers. The CEO also added that Azercell will continue to increase the number of exclusive offices with a new concept all over the country in order to ensure easy access of its customers to prompt and high quality services.

The distinguishing feature of the store is the availability of open space, easiness of services and available choices. Here, the customers can learn about any product, compare and try them. Qualified sales representatives will help the customers to make the right choice, activate services and so on. As in other Customer Service centers, this office will manage all operations, other than presenting call details and transfer of a mobile number from one person’s name to another. Customers can get various accessories and devices, supporting mobile technologies and purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit.

It is worth noting that Azercell applied 50 percent discount on all phones for the most loyal clients on the occasion of the opening of the office.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az.



The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.