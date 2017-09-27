Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank cancels commission for currency conversion on cards

2017-09-27

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank OJSC canceled the currency conversion commission on its payment cards, the bank said in a message Sept. 27.

According to the message, conversion for money transactions will be carried out on a daily banking rate.

Kapital Bank is a member of international payment systems – Visa International and MasterCard. Visa cards can be ordered at all branches of Kapital Bank, or online via the bank’s website. Kapital Bank offers its clients cards that are valid for 1, 2 and 3 years.

The bank renders services in 92 branches and seven offices throughout the country.