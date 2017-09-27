US Ambassador opens Khachmaz American Corner

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

US Ambassador Robert F. Cekuta opened the Khachmaz American Corner, located at the Khachmaz Central Library, and spoke about the importance of the American Corner as a resource for the local community. Representatives of Khachmaz’s Executive Committee and Ministry of Culture were also present. The Ambassador presented new materials to the library for the space that is now open for language learning and educational programming. Ambassador Cekuta and Mrs. Cekuta also met with local schoolchildren to discuss programs at the Corner and their future plans.

The American Corner Program, which includes a flagship Baku American Center at the Azerbaijan University of Languages and regional American Corners in Ganja, Kurdemir, Khachmaz and Salyan, is an excellent resource for Azerbaijanis looking to improve their English, access information about the United States, learn more about educational or exchange opportunities, or participate in innovative high-tech projects at the Maker Space. The corners offer lectures, conversation clubs, and a variety of other activities, as well as free internet and computer access for everyone in the community.

For more information about the Khachmaz American Center, please visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KhachmazAC/ or contact the U.S. Embassy’s Information Center at 488 3300, x3617.