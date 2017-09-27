Iran, South Africa agree to expand ICT cooperation

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran and South Africa have agreed to double the existing cooperation in the ICT field.

Iranian ICT Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi and his South African counterpart concluded the agreement on the sidelines of ITU Telecom World 2017, taking place in Busan, South Korea, Tasnim news agency reported Sept. 27.

Increasing the investments in ICT, research in satellites, e-commerce and cyber-security are among the main topics of the agreement between the two countries.

South Africa’s MTN earlier in May agreed to invest $300 million in the Iranian fixed broadband provider Iranian Net and lend the company $450 million.

The long-awaited investment gave the South African firm a 49 percent stake in the company.