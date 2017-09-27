Kazakh, Russian PMs mull expanding coop in space industry

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Rogozin, primeminister.kz reported.

During the meeting, the sides focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in space industry. In particular, Sagintayev and Rogozin gave consideration to the agenda of the upcoming session of the Kazakh-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on the Baikonur complex. The 6th session of the Kazakh-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on the Baikonur complex will be held before yearend.