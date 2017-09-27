‘Past 20 years marked by development of Azerbaijani-Serbian ties’

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has sent a congratulatory letter to his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic over the 20th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Sept. 27.

The past 20 years were marked by sustainable development of Azerbaijani-Serbian ties in the political, economic, scientific, cultural and humanitarian spheres, said the letter.

Mammadyarov noted in his letter that over all these years, Azerbaijan and Serbia have supported each other within international organizations.

He expressed gratitude for the principled position of Serbia on the speedy settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the principle of territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

With the signing of the Declaration on Friendly Relations and Strategic Partnership by the two countries’ presidents on February 8, 2013, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia reached a new level, the letter said.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister noted in his letter that the declaration opened new prospects for further expansion of Azerbaijani-Serbian cooperation and expressed confidence that the goals outlined in the declaration will be successfully implemented in subsequent years.

In turn, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic in his letter sent to the Azerbaijani foreign minister, noted that along with the strengthening of relations of brotherhood and mutual respect, stable basis for long-term and close cooperation between the two countries has emerged over the past period.

The Serbian minister expressed satisfaction with the development of strategic partnership and traditional friendly relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan.

He also expressed hope for the continuation and successful development of mutual cooperation in various fields through joint efforts.

The Serbian minister also expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s principled position in the issue of protecting Serbian territorial integrity and sovereignty.