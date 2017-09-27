Azerbaijan expects tourist inflow from Southeastern Asia to increase

2017-09-27 15:17 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan expects the tourist inflow from Southeastern Asia to increase, said the country’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev.

He made the remarks at a briefing dedicated to the World Tourism Day in Baku Sept. 27.

The minister noted that China’s tourism companies are interested in Azerbaijan.

The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan increased by 23.1 percent in eight months of 2017 as compared to the same period of 2016, added Garayev.