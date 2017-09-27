Uzbek governmental delegation to visit Germany in November

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany Gunther Overfeld, said Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry in a message.

The ambassador presented a copy of his credentials.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on timing and program of November visit of Uzbekistan’s governmental delegation to Germany, the schedule of other upcoming bilateral meetings at various levels, said the message.

The two sides also discussed the current state and prospects of further development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Germany, including in the Uzbekistan-EU format, within international and regional organizations.