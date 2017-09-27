IGB Project Fulfillment Plan to be signed Sept.28

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.27

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Project Fulfillment Plan for the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) will be signed on Sept.28, said European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic.

“We will witness tomorrow the signature of the Project Fulfillment Plan for the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector, whose construction will start next year,” he said during the roundtable debate at the Aspen Energy Summit in Bucharest, Romania.

Sefcovic pointed out that it is crucial to have the interconnector in time for transporting Azerbaijani gas Northbound.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.



The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas. The project’s cost is estimated at around 240 million euros.

