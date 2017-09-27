Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping announces about repaired oil tanker (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has completed overhaul and tests on the Nariman Narimanov tanker at the Bibiheybat Ship Repair Yard, said the company in a message Sept. 27.

According to the message, the ship’s hull, electrical, radio and navigation equipment, all machines and mechanisms, main and auxiliary engines, and pipeline systems were repaired.

The length of the Nariman Narimanov tanker is 125.06 meters, its width is 16.63 meters, maximum speed is 11.3 knots, and carrying capacity is 4,987 tons.

Currently, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has 34 tankers.

