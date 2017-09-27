Kazakh president briefed on state of Armed Forces

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed the state of the country’s Armed Forces with Minister of Defense Saken Zhasuzakov, says a message posted on the president’s website.

Nazarbayev was informed about the results of implementation of the ministry’s working plan.

The minister informed the president on outcomes of Karatau-2017 operational and strategic exercises.

In conclusion, Nazarbayev gave Minister Zhasuzakov specific instructions.